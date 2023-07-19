[LISTEN] 'In this day and age, why do I need to warm up my car before driving?'





Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za (skip to 11:34).

It's been a cold and wet winter and for some reason, many are still under the impression that our cars get cold too.

One listener reached out to Hudson saying: "I’m a driver who just gets into my car after it stood overnight, start it up and just drive. I’ve noticed the men in my family tend to want to “warm it up first”. In this day and age, do we seriously still have to warm up our cars before we drive, what with all the technology in there?"

So, is there a science behind 'warming up our cars' or has it become a subconscious habit?

Does a car need to be warmed up? Pexels: Thomas H

Prior to the advancement of technology, Page says that the tolerances between the piston and the block were so big and to allow for the piston and engine to expand, it had to be heated up, which then allowed for the engine to be within the tolerances.

In modern cars and as metal technology has improved, he adds that most engines are 'good to go'.

If, however, you have a turbo car, Page recommends warming it up and allowing it to cool down for five to 10 seconds, however, it's not necessary.

In modern cars it's not 100% necessary. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

