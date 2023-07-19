'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'
John Maytham interviews Tzvi Brivik, Director at Malcolm Lyons & Brivik.
Recent tragic accidents have drawn attention to the ongoing need for tighter regulation and control of paragliding as a sport and recreational hobby.
The latest accident involved the death of a 58-year-old male, following a mid-air collision with another paraglider on 3 July 2023.
Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association previously told CapeTalk that this the first tandem passenger ever to die in South Africa, adding that "it's an exceptionally rare occurrence".
RELATED: 58-year-old man dies after paraglider collision
RELATED: Sea Point accident was first ever tandem paragliding passenger fatality in SA
RELATED: Paraglider hospitalised following crash on Lion's Head
Brivik penned an article on the Daily Maverick, titled: Is tandem paragliding legal or illegal? Protection for the passenger remains paramount.
In the article he makes that claim that while paragliding has become a popular leisure-time activity amongst Capetonians and tourists, not much has been done to improve the safety of the passengers.
Additionally, Brivik argues that despite a body of legislation which exists around civil aviation, it is not crystal clear whether tandem paragliding is legal.
After approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2004 for a previous incident where the individual's injuries sustained by paragliding left her paralysed from the waist down, the court agreed that the act of tandem paragliding was illegal.
Today, the lines between it being legal or illegal remain blurred.
Brivik says that there needs to be stronger regulations to ensure that service providers have the necessary legal paperwork and that pilots are trained and supervised to mitigate injury as much as possible.
It's not that I'm railing against the industry...what I am trying to ensure is that this is adequately regulated.Tzvi Brivik, Director – Malcolm Lyons & Brivik
It is an extreme sport with risks, but you should still know that the pilot has been vetted.Tzvi Brivik, Director – Malcolm Lyons & Brivik
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'
Source : Pexels: Balakrishnan Raman
More from Lifestyle
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?
Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
[WATCH] Country music star Lambert slammed for calling out fans taking a selfie
An irked Miranda Lambert said her fans were worried about taking selfies when they should be listening to her music.Read More
[LISTEN] 'In this day and age, why do I need to warm up my car before driving?'
Is there a science behind 'warming up our cars' or has it become a subconscious habit?Read More
[LISTEN] Exciting updates from the Volkswagen factory in Kariega
Volkswagen recently hosted a media event, and spoke about exciting environmental and production updates we could be seeing soon.Read More
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’
‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.Read More
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships.Read More
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts.Read More
Environmental contaminants could be a factor in male fertility crisis
Men worldwide are experiencing a worrying trend of decreased sperm count and quality.Read More