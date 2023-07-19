'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'





John Maytham interviews Tzvi Brivik, Director at Malcolm Lyons & Brivik.

Recent tragic accidents have drawn attention to the ongoing need for tighter regulation and control of paragliding as a sport and recreational hobby.

The latest accident involved the death of a 58-year-old male, following a mid-air collision with another paraglider on 3 July 2023.

Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association previously told CapeTalk that this the first tandem passenger ever to die in South Africa, adding that "it's an exceptionally rare occurrence".

Tandem paragliding / Pexels: Balakrishnan Raman

Brivik penned an article on the Daily Maverick, titled: Is tandem paragliding legal or illegal? Protection for the passenger remains paramount.

In the article he makes that claim that while paragliding has become a popular leisure-time activity amongst Capetonians and tourists, not much has been done to improve the safety of the passengers.

Additionally, Brivik argues that despite a body of legislation which exists around civil aviation, it is not crystal clear whether tandem paragliding is legal.

After approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2004 for a previous incident where the individual's injuries sustained by paragliding left her paralysed from the waist down, the court agreed that the act of tandem paragliding was illegal.

Today, the lines between it being legal or illegal remain blurred.

Brivik says that there needs to be stronger regulations to ensure that service providers have the necessary legal paperwork and that pilots are trained and supervised to mitigate injury as much as possible.

It's not that I'm railing against the industry...what I am trying to ensure is that this is adequately regulated. Tzvi Brivik, Director – Malcolm Lyons & Brivik

It is an extreme sport with risks, but you should still know that the pilot has been vetted. Tzvi Brivik, Director – Malcolm Lyons & Brivik

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'