702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Tems and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious!

* 19 July 2023 6:53 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

Step out for a ‘Joyous Celebration’ of African heritage as SA’s favourite lifestyle festival turns a terrific 10

A trio of Grammy winners – American multi-platinum soul singer Maxwell, Nigerian singer-songwriter Temsand South African Afro-house hitmaker Zakes Bantwini – will headline this year’s DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar as the event toasts a decade of Delicious in style with a cosmopolitan fusion of sounds and cuisine.

The festival’s 10 anniversary edition on 23 and 24 September 2023 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is set to be a celebratory affair, with the good vibes flowing all Heritage Day weekend courtesy of a scorching line-up that includes iconic US funk-soul-disco outfit Shalamar and multi-award-winning local gospel choir Joyous Celebration.

On Saturday 23 September, the Main Stage will kick off with sensational local DJs Oscar Mbo, Murdah Bongz and DJ Kent, as well as Afro-soul legend Ringo Madlingozi. Then it’s time for the ladies, with sublime DJ Lamiez Holworthy bringing some old-school sass to the stage.

Saturday afternoon will also be lit up by two-time Grammy-winning outfit Arrested Development, whose trailblazing positive-minded hip-hop incorporates African influences, making for an “arresting” blend of rhythms, flavours and sounds.

Audiences are also in for a treat as fellow Grammy-winning American jazz pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper sets the scene for mellow sundowners with his hip-hop-inflected compositions.

Saturday night’s performance by Nigerian superstar Tems (Temilade Openiyi) is sure to be a festival highlight. Her collaboration with Drake on Wait for U made Tems the first African artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the pair the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Recently, Tems earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Lift Me Up, the song she co-wrote with Rihanna for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rounding off Saturday’s electrifying music offering is the multi-talented local singer-songwriter and DJ Zakes Bantwini. Affectionately known as the “King of Dance” for his upbeat style, South Africa’s latest Grammy winner for Best Global Music Performance for Bayethe (with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode) is guaranteed to get the party pumping and turn Kyalami into one giant dancefloor.

Sunday’s Main Stage line-up sees the incomparable Joyous Celebration –South Africa’s legendary gospel choir that is heading towards its 30th year of unifying South Africans and giving praise through music. Greg The Musical Maestro and Oskido will be on the decks throughout the day to keep patrons moving and grooving.

The positive vibes continue with Shalamar, regarded as one of the best funk, soul and disco groups of their generation. They are performing at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar as part of their 40th anniversary “Friends” tour.

The weekend’s festivities will conclude on a high with a dose of smooth R&B, courtesy of critically acclaimed artist Maxwell. The legendary singer, who has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums – all duly anointed as classics – has garnered with three Grammy Awards, six Soul Train Music Awards and two NAACP Image Awards throughout his illustrious career. Now, Maxwell will be making his way to South Africa to grace Delicious patrons with his soulful romantic sounds.

Remember, it’s a public holiday on Monday 25 September!

On both nights, the Drip Dance Stage is the place to be for dance music fanatics, courtesy of the Scorpion Kings and friends on a Saturday night and DJ Zinhle and friends on Sunday. This is where you keep spirits high and bodies moving to the sounds of Spring!

For this year’s festival landmark of a decade, several measures have been put in place to ensure festivalgoers enjoy the experience in a safe, fun and pleasant environment.

Patrons will find it easier to buy food and drinks with more vendors on site, parking and ride-hailing facilities will make arriving and departing more convenient, and all vendors will now accept bank cards – all making for a gloriously enjoyable feast of globe-trotting culinary flavours, sounds and sensations.

As the driving force behind the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, we are proud to ignite the stage with an unforgettable festival that celebrates a decade of Delicious in magnificent style. We look forward to enjoying this remarkable Grammy line-up as part of our commitment to delivering memorable experiences for our valued customers.

Marc Jury, Multichoice South Africa - CEO

In addition to headline sponsor DStv, this year the festival extends its deepest thanks to partners LottoStar as presenting partner, Mercedes Benz, Sasol, Drip, Windhoek Beer, Flight Centre, Proudly South African, Coca-Cola, Gauteng Tourism Authority, FoodBev SETA, CATHSSETA, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller in proud association with Primedia broadcasting radio stations 947 and 702 who are all helping to make this sensory celebration happen.

Come and join us to celebrate our ten years of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival powered by LottoStar in style, over the Heritage Day weekend, while making some amazing new memories!

General admission tickets are R950, while DStv Rewards members get a 25% discount on their Delicious Tickets. Visit Rewards on DStv.com or the MyDStv App and look out for this LIMITED offer, only available to active DStv Rewards members. Or treat yourself to Delicious Terrace Lounge tickets at R3 600 or Zuri Luxury Suite tickets at R7 300 per person.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.za to secure your tickets.




