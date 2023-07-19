Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
JOHANNESBURG - The public has been urged to stay away from Bree Street in the Joburg CBD following an underground gas explosion.
According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department, the explosion occurred between Bree and Simmonds streets in the city centre.
The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.
Damaged and overturned cars can also be seen and dozens of stationary minibus taxis.
EWN is at the scene on Bree and Rissik street, in the Johannesburg CBD, where an underground explosion occurred around 5:30pm.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2023
There are reports of serious injuries but no deaths so far. TCG pic.twitter.com/hEnEJZjcf3
According to JMPD, emergency services are on the way to assess the situation, however, no fatalities have been reported as yet.
Traffic is at a standstill in the Johannesburg CBD following a major explosion on Bree Street.
Some taxis are overturned on the road, with law enforcement trying to close off the area.
The place still smells of gas, with police looking for any injured people in the area.
Bree Street is closed off to traffic, with taxis being directed to a different street.
This article first appeared on EWN : Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
More from Local
Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'
An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.Read More
DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The Presidency said that it made the decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.Read More
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion
In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.Read More
Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.Read More
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?
South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More