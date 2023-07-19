Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground





Royal AM looks set to make the Harry Gwala Stadium their new home ground, at the expense of Maritzburg United.

Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the club may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground.

The local Msunduzi municipality would prefer a KZN based, top-flight outfit utilise the venue

However, speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Thobella says he can not confirm that.

On the night when Maritzburg was relegated, we had an agreement that we would work with them as long as they were in the top division. We wanted to find a team that plays games in the city and we spoke to various PSL teams to ensure that the Harry Gwala stadium remains in use and that we use that to boost the economy. Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor

Maritzburg United still belongs to the people of Maritzburg even though they are playing in the first division, but we are still willing to negotiate with them in some way. There would not be financial support from our side though. Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor

We can’t confirm if we have formalized anything with Royal AM and we have engaged with all clubs. The advantage of Royal AM is that they are only 10km outside of Maritzburg so they are a Maritzburg team. That’s why they are our first preference. Today the council agreed to our proposal to approach Royal AM but I am positive that we will work something. Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor

Maritzburg United Chairman, Farouk Kadodia said the club is disappointed that the municipality have moved on so quickly after their relegation.

The bigger picture is that the council is so desperate to find a new team and they were very quick to find another team besides us. I can’t control that situation. My disappointment is that the city had no patience in supporting the team when the team had been supporting parts of the city for 20 years. Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United Chairman

We have repeatedly asked for an alternate stadium and this was not prioritized and if we had another stadium it would be a benefit to the teams here. We have built a brand over a number of years and the success we have had has gone noticed by a lot of people. We are not going anywhere unless the council forces us out. Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United Chairman

This article first appeared on 947 : Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground