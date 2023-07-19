Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground
Royal AM looks set to make the Harry Gwala Stadium their new home ground, at the expense of Maritzburg United.
Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the club may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground.
The local Msunduzi municipality would prefer a KZN based, top-flight outfit utilise the venue
However, speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Thobella says he can not confirm that.
On the night when Maritzburg was relegated, we had an agreement that we would work with them as long as they were in the top division. We wanted to find a team that plays games in the city and we spoke to various PSL teams to ensure that the Harry Gwala stadium remains in use and that we use that to boost the economy.Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor
Maritzburg United still belongs to the people of Maritzburg even though they are playing in the first division, but we are still willing to negotiate with them in some way. There would not be financial support from our side though.Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor
We can’t confirm if we have formalized anything with Royal AM and we have engaged with all clubs. The advantage of Royal AM is that they are only 10km outside of Maritzburg so they are a Maritzburg team. That’s why they are our first preference. Today the council agreed to our proposal to approach Royal AM but I am positive that we will work something.Mzi Thebolla, Msunduzi Municipality Mayor
Maritzburg United Chairman, Farouk Kadodia said the club is disappointed that the municipality have moved on so quickly after their relegation.
The bigger picture is that the council is so desperate to find a new team and they were very quick to find another team besides us. I can’t control that situation. My disappointment is that the city had no patience in supporting the team when the team had been supporting parts of the city for 20 years.Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United Chairman
We have repeatedly asked for an alternate stadium and this was not prioritized and if we had another stadium it would be a benefit to the teams here. We have built a brand over a number of years and the success we have had has gone noticed by a lot of people. We are not going anywhere unless the council forces us out.Farouk Kadodia, Maritzburg United Chairman
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground
More from Sport
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.Read More
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup
"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."Read More
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.Read More
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China
The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.Read More
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career
Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup.Read More
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal
The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal.Read More
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'
The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller.Read More
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on
Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July.Read More
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?
Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices.Read More