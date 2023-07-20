Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

20 July 2023 6:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener

Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak.

A World Class African City. That is the City of Joburg’s tagline. That facade has been eroded over the past years as the economic heart of South Africa has lost its sheen. Once a city of gold, it is now a city of squalor, potholed and decaying.

It’s been a large-scale creep of disrepair. Failed infrastructure, stolen traffic lights, hijacked buildings, uncollected refuse, water leaks, power failures, and growing debt.

But the images out of Bree Street on Wednesday night are a powerful illustrator of what a collapsed city really looks like.

Large swathes of upended concrete, overturned taxis, and buildings being evacuated. One of the main arteries in the city was torn open along its length, as an underground gas pipe ruptured in the city’s bowels. An analogy for the growing rot within the city spewing itself out into the open, with a pungent odour in its wake.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what caused the event, but it is likely a confluence of poor maintenance, unsecured infrastructure and possibly a criminal element operating with impunity.

Egoli Gas tweeted that “it is unlikely that the explosion in JHB CBD, Bree Street, was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted.”

In April this year, in the Financial Times, correspondent Joseph Cotterill wrote an article about how Joburg has descended into lawlessness and infrastructural collapse. His first few paragraphs, describing how “zama-zamas” are running rampant in Riverlea, quote a resident warning that the city is “about to explode because of illegal gold miners who scare away the police, strip power cables and divert water supplies”.

This is not merely figurative, but literal.

“As ‘zama-zamas’ blow up a historic gold reef that was at the core of nearly 140 years of exploitation that made the South African metropolis one of Africa’s greatest cities, they are venturing so close to gas lines that they risk causing a fiery blast that would devastate the entire suburb of Riverlea. “We are sitting on gold, literally… but we are also sitting on a timebomb, waiting to explode,” said the 50-year-old activist.

The cause of the explosion will become clearer over the next few days, but the circumstances will remain the same.

The reality is that the City of Joburg has been failed by its leaders and by the political parties that have used it as a bartering tool over the past decade as it has changed hands from one coalition to another. The current mayor, Al-Ja’amah’s Kabelo Gwamanda is patently ill-equipped to handle the responsibility of steering the city. His lack of academic qualifications aside, Gwamanda has shown a stark absence of leadership ability.

The mayor has not rocked up for key engagements, was not available during the water crisis last week and has called in sick when required to explain his State of the City address. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the CoJ MMCs have been running things behind the scenes and on Wednesday night it was Lesufi and the MMCs who were on the scene, fielding media questions and speaking to the public. Gwamanda lamely tweeted that he would be heading to the scene and there were some road closures.

This is again another demonstration of how Gwamanda is just a puppet for a political coalition that is playing loose and fast with the citizens of Joburg.

Ferial Haffajee for Daily Maverick has reported about how this ANC-led coalition wants to spend R2 billion on refurbishing the Metro Centre, which has fallen into disrepair. She’s also reported about City Power’s R9.11 billion overdraft, how electricity and rates tariffs are set to spike, and how the city has more than 30 000 open potholes.

OUTA’s Wayne Duvenage tweeted on Wednesday night in response to the explosion on Bree Street:

“The results of local government not paying attention to maintenance and repairs. Now - how long do you think CoJ takes to repair the roads and gas pipelines etc: And they still refer to Jhb as a “World Class African City”.

The concerns now will be about how long it will take the city to repair Bree Street, whether the funds allocated to the repair will be misappropriated and what will be done to prevent such an event from occurring again in the future once the cause is established.

Joburg is in desperate need of capable, clean, strong leadership. Right now, it looks like a collapsed city.




What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?

19 July 2023 9:52 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.

'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old?

18 July 2023 6:32 AM

Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit.

'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

11 July 2023 10:01 PM

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?

6 July 2023 9:38 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.

What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 7:58 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

6 July 2023 6:49 AM

It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

