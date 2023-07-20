Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of people made their way through Johannesburg central on Thursday morning, city officials were till battling to determine the cause of a destructive explosion.
One person was killed, and 41 others injured in a blast during rush hour that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Egoli Gas – the company that runs a pipeline network in the city - said it hadn't seen a pressure reduction and its network wasn't compromised.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that they received a report from the company.
“They only picked up a 100mm pipe that had some leak and have since repaired that particular part… It’s a gas leak but they say it's minimal… we don’t want to jump to conclusions.”
Police asked curious onlookers to keep away from the explosion site near the Bree Street taxi rank.
Acting Police Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the police would be keeping a perimeter at the site over the next few weeks as officials work to repair the roads and find the exact cause.
JOHANNESBURG CBD GAS EXPLOSION AFTERMATH
On a normal day, Bree Street in Johannesburg central would be packed with commuters and taxi operators would be preparing to start their day on Thursday morning.
But most streets have been cordoned off due to the effects of Wednesday's blast.
Added to this, the smell of gas still lingers in the air.
ALSO READ: Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
Several vehicles were still overturned while some were stuck between the cracks in the road.
This seemingly hasn't stopped people from going to work and school - with children trying to find their way to taxi ranks in the area.
Commuters told Eyewitness News that they hoped the government quickly begins with repairs, saying the destruction would severely affect their daily lives.
The explosion has cut off power to some buildings near the scene of the blast.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
