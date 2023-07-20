DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
CAPE TOWN - Although Russian President Vladimir Putin will no longer be attending the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg next month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would forge ahead with its court case over government’s obligations to execute an international warrant for his arrest.
Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
The State attorney had until 5pm on Wednesday to file further affidavits in the matter, backing up President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that arresting Putin would invite war on South Africa.
ALSO READ:
-
-
Putin’s decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA unsurprising – EFF
-
DA's victory to keep Putin out of SA must be celebrated - Steenhuisen
-
BRICS summit to go ahead as planned despite Putin absence - ANC
-
ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA
DA lawyer Elzanne Jonker said for a government to give credence to a threat of war would be the end of both international and domestic law.
In court papers filed on behalf of the DA, Jonker said it would also be the end of South Africa’s sovereignty and brute might would rule.
Jonker filed a response on behalf of the DA because at the time, Ramaphosa’s affidavit was still deemed confidential.
On Wednesday, The Presidency said it was a decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.
But DA leader John Steenhuisen said this would not impact his court matter - which is important for precedence.
“The DA’s resolute in our stance that the South African government must not compromise its duty to uphold international law for the sake of political alliances or the African National Congress (ANC)’s narrow financial interests.”
Steenhuisen said keeping Putin out of South Africa was in the country’s best interests.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
More from Local
Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'
An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.Read More
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion
In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.Read More
Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.Read More
Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.Read More
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?
South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More