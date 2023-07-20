Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán is an American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz.
With multiple Grammy Awards won, Santana pioneered the Latin-rock style of music and music lovers know what a big deal this was back in the 60s.
Today, the musician turns 76 years old!
Let's celebrate with some of his greatest hits.
Maria Maria - it has to be #1
Smooth
Black magic woman
Put your lights on
Everybody's everything
The game of love
Evil ways
The legend keeps himself busy these days by expressing himself through fashion... particularly, shoes - that's 76 for you!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=carlos+santana&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Entertainment
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL
Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes.Read More
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot
Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot.Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’.Read More
Redhill Arts Festival returns to Joburg this weekend
Joburg's leading arts festival is back and better than ever!Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'
SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.Read More
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96
Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.Read More
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival
DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!Read More