Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.
More than 40 people have been hospitalised and Bree Street is closed following the explosion.
Witnesses have been seen sharing pictures and video footage of massive cracks in the road and flipped-over cars.
One person has died and Mulaudzi says more bodies may be recovered.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known but an investigation is underway.
One theory is that the explosion could have been a gas explosion related to illegal mining.
Mulaudzi warns that there is a possibility of secondary explosions in the area.
We are on our knees pleading with our residents to stay away from that vicinity where the incident occurred.Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services
We are trying to make sure we minimize the movement of the people in that area.Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services
[WATCH] It seems to be business as usual for commuters and workers in Joburg CBD despite major' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023
destruction of the road due to yesterday’s explosion. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/e8riBuQlkd
Listen to the interview for more.
