Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large: Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
South Africa is a signatory to the International Criminal Court, obligating it to arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country.
Sooklal says that this decision from Russia shows the unity of BRICS, as there have been ongoing consultations between the nations.
President Putin has decided he will not allow this issue to detract from the summit and undermine the summit's success.Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large: Asia and BRICS - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
The issue clouded preparations for the summit for months and a solution only came after much engagement and consultation between BRICS leaders.
While Putin will not be coming to South Africa, he will be participating in the summit virtually.
The BRICS summit is set to take from 22 August to 24 August.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : GCIS
