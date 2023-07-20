



Africa Melane speaks to CreditSmart Financial Services managing director and registered debt counsellor, Wikus Olivier about savings strategies.

With the rise in interest rates, ongoing power outages, increase in the cost of essential goods and the high unemployment rates, many South Africans are struggling to meet their day-to-day needs – least of all save.

But we must remember that saving, no matter how small, is important, says Olivier.

[Things] might get better, and it might not, but the fact of the matter is we need to take steps to take control of our finances right now, where we are, and deal with what we have. Wikus Olivier, registered debt counsellor – CreditSmart Financial Services

The general goal, when it comes to saving, is to have six months’ worth of your salary tucked away for a rainy day.

He notes that not only do less people have this money put aside, but many don’t even have three months’ worth saved.

To get yourself on the right path, Olivier recommends working on a budget and adopting saving habits.

As a society, our middle class has grown significantly over the last decade and financial education has not kept up – many people don’t know how to budget in the first place. Wikus Olivier, registered debt counsellor – CreditSmart Financial Services

You earn your income, you own your income, you need to take control of your income. Wikus Olivier, registered debt counsellor – CreditSmart Financial Services

This article first appeared on 947 : Own your income by starting to save today - debt counsellor