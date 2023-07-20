Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'
Energy expert Ruse Moleshe joins John Maytham to discuss the Koeberg refurbishment being behind schedule and what this means for loadshedding.
There was a collective groan across the country this week when Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa admitted he wasn't hopeful that loadshedding will end by December.
He revealed he was 'very, very worried' by the lack of progress being made on the Koeberg refurbishment.
"I've asked for a more detailed report, and the more we get an indication of what the issues are, the more we are getting very worried. It is something that requires urgency."
Moleshe says the likelihood of both units at the country's only nuclear plant being out at the same time is very high:
Unit one was scheduled to come back so that it gives us that capacity before Unit 2 goes off... so if they are both out, it would be almost 2000 megawatts, which is almost two stages of loadshedding.Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert
The minister says he has been reliably informed that there will be delays.Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert
At Monday's briefing on the state of the electricity supply, Ramokgopa said he planned to visit the plant this week, admitting that if both units were to be offline it would create a "huge dent" in Eksom's ability to generate power.
The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.
The delay we're talking about now is related to the extension of the Koeberg plant, meaning addressing the major equipment in order to extend the life by twenty years from the initial 40-year life span that was envisaged.Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert
Some of the work has been completed, but there were steam generators that were being fixed, so the delay is specifically to that type of work.Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert
RELATED:Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised
The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.Read More
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State
This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.Read More
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon
The video got a lot of views online after she got her mother to gently massage her hair to soothe the pain.Read More
Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk
On Sunday (20 August) many South Africans will be ‘walking the talk’ at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.Read More
More from Business
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class
The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.Read More