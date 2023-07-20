



Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news of the day.

Making headlines this morning is a shooting in the centre of Auckland, New Zealand, hours before the city opens the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Skip to 3.38 for Gilchrist's report on this one.

Gilchrist says excitement about the women's world cup dissipated quickly after a shooting left three people dead in the centre of Auckland, New Zealand, hours before the city's opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup earlier this morning (20 July).

Reports confirm that six other people, including police officers, were injured while three people were shot dead.

The gunman is also dead after the incident which happened on a construction site in the central business district.

No political or ideological motive for the attack has been identified.

According to Auckland mayor Wayne Brown all Fifa personnel and football teams are safe and have been accounted for. Police have also neutralised the threat and assured the public that there was no ongoing risk.

Gilchrist reports that the opening match will continue today (Thursday) despite the shooting.

The shooting won't deflect from the event. It will surely be the biggest and best viewed women's football tournament ever. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

While there's been some controversy about the women's world cup regarding funding and advertising inequalities, Gilchrist mentions that Brazil is setting the standard by allowing government workers the opportunity to arrive four hours later to work on days when their home team plays.

RELATED: AFRICAN TEAMS COULD CAUSE UPSETS AT THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Scroll up to listen to the day's trends.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event