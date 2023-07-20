SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on today's online trends.
One headliner for today is a seal pup rescued by the SPCA.
Friedman says (unfortunately) Cape fur seals are no strangers to getting caught in discarded fishing lines, bits of plastic and other floating debris and pollution in the ocean.
This time someone around the Kalk Bay area noticed a baby Cape fur seal caught in a fishing line wrapped around one of his flippers and called the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA dispatched a Wildlife Department Supervisor, Jon Friedman to the scene where he found the pup in distress as a fishing line found itself wrapped around the seal's flipper and was embedded from inside the young pup's skin to the bone.
With time, the wound grew closed again, trapping the fishing line in place, eventually closing the joint and limiting the seal’s movement. He would’ve certainly starved as he would not have been able to hunt properly.
Friedman admits that this particular case challenged the team at the SPCA because it meant that the seal pup needed surgery to remove the embedded fishing line - which he received.
After almost an hour, Dr Rivona Ramnanan carefully removed about a metre and a half of fishing line.
The wound was cleaned and the young seal was given a course of antibiotics, vitamins, probiotics, pain meds, good food and warm rest.
A week later, the seal pup was returned to his ocean home... scroll to the last slide to see him splish-splash.
Friedman notes that "it's not easy being in wildlife rescue. The SPCA does incredible work."
For fishermen and ocean goers, there's only one message: discard of your fishing lines and trash properly.
If you come across any wild animal in need of rescuing, please contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 0217004140 or email wildlife1@spca-ct.co.za.
What an exSEALlent end to this one.
