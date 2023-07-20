Are you (emotionally) prepared for retirement? Not many retirees are...
"Screw Retirement" author Dr. Johan Coetzee joins Aubrey Masango for Change Your Mindset.
RELATED:How to retire while you’re still young(ish)
After decades of hard work, early starts, late nights and dreaming about your golden years, your retirement is finally on the horizon.
But are you prepared, not just financially, but emotionally too?
Retiring is a major life event and some retirees find the transition from a working life a difficult one.
A lot of people find it difficult to bridge that gap because they don't have purpose anymore.Dr. Johan Coetzee, Author - "Screw Retirement"
Your identity stops. You walk out of that door and you're nothing.Dr. Johan Coetzee, Author - "Screw Retirement"
Coetzee says too often people focus on the financial planning side of retirement, without taking into consideration how they will spend their time once retired.
Most people tend to ignore what is going to happen after 60 or 65.Dr. Johan Coetzee, Author - "Screw Retirement"
The biggest mistake that they make is they say they're going to relax for a month or two... it's a mistake because you'll get into the doldrums and find it very difficult to get out.Dr. Johan Coetzee, Author - "Screw Retirement"
Coetzee says to avoid this post-retirement malady it's important to prepare for your "third life".
In your third life, you need to have a purpose that is other than just work. You need to be able to deliver value in a different way.Dr. Johan Coetzee, Author - "Screw Retirement"
RELATED:The two-pot retirement system - what you need to know
