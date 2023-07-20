[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services
Lester Kiewit speaks with David Farber “Medic Dave”, Paramedic with the CSO Medical Response Unit
When emergency services are rushing to their destination, there is often no time to waste.
However, Farber often encounters situations where motorists will not move out of his way when they can easily do so.
This is despite his sirens blaring and emergency lights flashing.
Farber now records many of his callouts and posts them on social media, on his account @medicdave, to show how many motorists refuse to make way.
I have been doing this for over ten years. Unfortunately, I have gotten to a point that it is expected. It is the norm rather than the exception.David Farber, Paramedic - CSO Medical Response Unit
He says that there has even been an incident where he gave a sideways glance to someone who had been blocking him on the way to a call, and they ended up following him to his destination to pick a fight.
It eventually ended up having to be sorted out legally. It was a very strange incident.David Farber, Paramedic - CSO Medical Response Unit
@medicdave Join me for 20 minute response shrunk into 9 minutes to get from the cbd to Noordhoek. Some #epic humans on the road and some #disasters #noordehoek #capetown #drivetosurvive #stayalert #oukaapseweg ♬ A Warrior - Lux-Inspira
He adds that there have been incidents where if he had arrived minutes earlier or later the outcome would likely have been different.
Farber says that with his account he just wants to educate and raise awareness, so people know how important it is to let emergency services through when it is safe to do so.
Additionally, he says that it is so important for motorists to pay attention, and check their mirrors, so they know when they need to move.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_194303036_ambulance-car-of-emergency-medical-service-on-urban-street-themes-rescue-urgency-and-health-care.html
