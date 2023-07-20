Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child





JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating whether a child is missing following the gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela brought this to light during a media briefing on Thursday.

He said police received information from residents suggesting that the child could have been hit by debris from the blast.

Only one fatality has been reported but 48 people were left injured by the blast that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street.

Elias Mawela has called for the parents of the child to open a case with the police.

“People say the child may be deceased or underground.”

He said police were investigating: “We have deployed our dogs, which are trained to do search and rescue to search for us in all those areas.”

While residents were adamant that the child had died, Mawela said investigations were yet to determine the truth.

