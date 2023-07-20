Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating whether a child is missing following the gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela brought this to light during a media briefing on Thursday.
He said police received information from residents suggesting that the child could have been hit by debris from the blast.
Only one fatality has been reported but 48 people were left injured by the blast that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street.
READ:
-
-
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion
-
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela says police are investigating allegations that a child went missing after the Johannesburg CBD gas explosion on Wednesday afternoon ~ AR pic.twitter.com/f2M5n7T5EQ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023
Elias Mawela has called for the parents of the child to open a case with the police.
“People say the child may be deceased or underground.”
He said police were investigating: “We have deployed our dogs, which are trained to do search and rescue to search for us in all those areas.”
While residents were adamant that the child had died, Mawela said investigations were yet to determine the truth.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child
More from Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised
The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.Read More
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State
This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.Read More
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon
The video got a lot of views online after she got her mother to gently massage her hair to soothe the pain.Read More
Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk
On Sunday (20 August) many South Africans will be ‘walking the talk’ at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.Read More