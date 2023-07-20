Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics

20 July 2023 12:01 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF
Views and News with Clarence Ford

UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Clarence Ford speaks to Sindiswa Mbonambi, an Unemployment Insurance Fund Specialist and Practitioner to answer some basic UIF questions.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mbonambi chats about who (and who doesn't) qualify for UIF, how to register for the fund and why there might be delays with your payout.

Who qualifies for UIF?

  • People who work more than 24 hours per month

  • Paid interns

  • Foreign nationals with a valid working permit

  • Private and domestic employees

Who does not qualify?

  • People earning commission because their salary isn't stable

  • Government workers

How can you apply for UIF?

Register online (especially if you're employed) with the Department of Labour. Mbonambi says there's a video showing you how to register, watch it over here.

Why might there be delays in payouts or approvals?

Mbonambi says delays in payouts or approvals are due to red tape and hiccups in processes - ensure that are you declared by an employer who has no missing information.

If your UIF claim is rejected, Mbonambi says that you can request a reason for rejection and resubmit with the correct adjustments.

The UIF practitioner also recommends using one platform to register and upload all your details and documents on "because they do not update at the same time. Do not not utilise more than one platform at the same time."

Bank verification's may also delay the process - they have to ensure that you're the correct beneficiary for the funds.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics




20 July 2023 12:01 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF
Views and News with Clarence Ford

More from Lifestyle

doucefleur/123rf

Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution

24 July 2023 2:03 PM

Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

24 July 2023 1:18 PM

It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X

24 July 2023 12:46 PM

Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits

24 July 2023 12:32 PM

Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations

24 July 2023 12:28 PM

South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chery Tiggo 4. © sergeytikhomirov/123rf.com

South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy

24 July 2023 9:32 AM

Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now

24 July 2023 8:37 AM

Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The psychology of motivation and rewards

23 July 2023 1:35 PM

Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing

23 July 2023 12:24 PM

Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own

23 July 2023 10:19 AM

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 5:20 PM

The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 4:57 PM

Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

24 July 2023 3:48 PM

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former eThekwini maor, Zandile Gumede, in court on 24 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

24 July 2023 3:38 PM

This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet

24 July 2023 2:57 PM

The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African singer Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Kelly Khumalo/Instagram

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

24 July 2023 2:21 PM

The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court

24 July 2023 1:35 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon

24 July 2023 1:21 PM

The video got a lot of views online after she got her mother to gently massage her hair to soothe the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Cradle of Humankind in Maropeng, Gauteng, South Africa. Picture: South African Tourism

Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk

24 July 2023 1:10 PM

On Sunday (20 August) many South Africans will be ‘walking the talk’ at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © kittisaktop /123rf.com

[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA

24 July 2023 12:00 PM

TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Local

EWN Highlights

Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

24 July 2023 8:17 PM

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 7:20 PM

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA