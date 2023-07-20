The Midday Report Express: One death confirmed in JHB explosion





The massive explosion that rocked the Johannesburg CBD is the top story on The Midday Report today.

What sparked the blast that happened during evening rush hour on Wednesday remains unclear, though many have speculated that cause could be related to activity from illegal miners, also called zama zamas.

Authorities have since confirmed that at least one person perished and at least 48 others were injured during the underground gas explosion.

Mandy Wiener speaks to David Van Wyk, Lead Researcher Benchmark Foundation

The explosion on Wednesday had nothing to do with zama zamas because that area there was not a mining area. David Van Wyk, Lead Researcher Benchmark Foundation

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.

