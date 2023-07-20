SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit speaks with Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation
According to Fritz, credit should be given to the presidency and our diplomats for how they managed this situation.
She adds that this dilemma is something any government would have struggled with, and there was no precedent for it.
I think that is a victory and credit where it is due.Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
RELATED: Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS'
By having Putin participate in the BRICS summit virtually our government is able to maintains its relationship with Russia without going against the ICC’s arrest warrant for the Russian president.
What we saw yesterday… was a really skillful and smart was of establishing our nonaligned status.Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95499527_moscow-russia-dec-23-2016-the-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-with-.html
More from Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised
The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.Read More
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State
This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.Read More
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon
The video got a lot of views online after she got her mother to gently massage her hair to soothe the pain.Read More
Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk
On Sunday (20 August) many South Africans will be ‘walking the talk’ at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.Read More
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat
'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League
The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.Read More
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility
As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.Read More
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so
As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms
In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More