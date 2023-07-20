



Lester Kiewit speaks with Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation

According to Fritz, credit should be given to the presidency and our diplomats for how they managed this situation.

She adds that this dilemma is something any government would have struggled with, and there was no precedent for it.

I think that is a victory and credit where it is due. Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

By having Putin participate in the BRICS summit virtually our government is able to maintains its relationship with Russia without going against the ICC’s arrest warrant for the Russian president.

© id1974/123rf.com

What we saw yesterday… was a really skillful and smart was of establishing our nonaligned status. Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa