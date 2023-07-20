



Clarence Ford speaks to South African musician, The Kiffness about his remix of a spontaneous hit song with some of the Springboks which amassed over two million views within the first two days of it being posted online.

Listen to The Kiffness explain this one below.

The Kiffness explained that he remixed this song after seeing it posted by @sarugbymag.

The video shows Siya Kolisi, Canan Moodie, Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse singing in a Toyota Hilux (we know, SO South African). In the proudly South African video, (some) Bokke are singing these lyrics to a sick beat:

These are the Bokke

Those who know them haven't seen them like this

They've never seen them like this Watch below.

The Kiffness then remixed the song above by adding some guitar and base work to make it... extra kiff.

The musician says he enjoyed the creative process behind this one because he got to play a different and more diverse style of music that "felt patriotic".

The Kiffness also hopes that this song can "unite people" - we are #StrongerTogether after all.

Listen to the remix below.

The Kiffness's version received so much love online that it amassed two million views in just two days after going live.

But the Kiffness cares about how the song impacts locals more than the views it gets. "If it's not changing people's minds, souls and hearts, two million views doesn't really matter."

The musician hopes that this hit injects people with ghees for Springbok matches... and pride to be proudly South African.

Ford asks, could this one replace the iconic "Hier kom die Bokke" anthem? Maybe, maybe!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks