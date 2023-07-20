Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 20 July 2023 7:21 PM
SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25% The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates. 20 July 2023 3:59 PM
View all Local
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers. 20 July 2023 11:29 AM
View all Business
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 20 July 2023 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer. 20 July 2023 8:15 PM
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Tems and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious! Step out for a ‘Joyous Celebration’ of African heritage as SA’s favourite lifestyle festival turns a terrific 10 19 July 2023 6:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?

20 July 2023 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.

Bruce Whitfield interviews organisational politics expert Niven Postma.

Not all managers are great - think David Brent (Ricky Gervais) in the wildly popular mockumentary series "The Office".

But are the days of the middle manager numbered?

Bruce Whitfield gets the views of organisational politics expert Niven Postma, who wears the different hats of adviser, lecturer, keynote speaker and author.

@ belchonock/123rf.com
@ belchonock/123rf.com

As with many things in life, in the case of views on companies' management structure we tend to go to extremes, Postma says.

She firmly believes that the engine room of an organisation sits at the middle management level.

Most of my work is with executive teams... but more and more I think we've lost the plot a bit in terms of the people who really make organisations work.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Absolutely... inspiration, perspiration, all the kind of stuff that gets accrued to senior leaders and to executives that is wonderful, it's necessary... but it's not enough.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

When we talk about a revival of middle managers, where have we been and where are we going to? I think where we've been is to valorize and celebrate way too much the power of leadership.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

It's not the executives that do the "dirty work" she notes, that is all left to the middle management levels.

Postma refers to the conversation of the time at the G30 after the global financial crisis which saw the crash of banks.

They realised that crisis was a failure of culture she says, and "failure of culture and failure of conduct are inextricably linked".

What they spoke about is that we need the time from the top, of course we do... but actually what we also need is the message from the middle, and the echo from the bottom... Leadership casts a shadow, but it is not enough.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Discussing the different types of cultures found in different companies, Postma highlights the "squeeze" culture.

She describes this as one where the middle management is "getting it from both sides and in every direction".

Here executives who _can _be out of touch with what things actually take, and people lower down in the food chain who are just fighting to be heard so that things can happen, they land everything on the desk of the middle manager who tries then to do everything.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

When you've got a squeeze culture, with that engine room trying to make things happen but in very difficult circumstances not able to, I think you've got a problem

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

The first step towards solving the problem is acknowledging this reality that there's a focus purely on leadership as the answer for everything, she says.

Leadership does matter... but what we need in management in banks and any other organisation is people who actually understand how that organisation works... You need to respect the role that they play, and you need to support them.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

It sounds simple and it is simple, but it's not necessarily easy when we're always looking upwards and we always think that the answers come from the top.

Niven Postma, Organisational politics expert

Scroll up to listen to this topical conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?




