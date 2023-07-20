Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen about Thursday's ruling.
The Pretoria High Court has set aside Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidential Proclamation which gave the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) authority to investigate allegedly questionable deals at Telkom.
It was in January 2022 that Ramaphosa asked the SIU to investigate reports of corruption at the semi-state owned company.
RELATED: Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
These included its dealings in Nigeria and Mauritius through companies sold off years ago.
Telkom then took Ramaphosa to court over the probe he ordered into alleged malfeasance at the telecoms provider.
Bruce Whitfield asks MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen to summarise the latest developments.
While he hasn't yet examined Thursday's full ruling, Vermeulen describes the summary of it as "quite dismissive".
The proclamation was 'unconstitutional, invalid and is of no force or effect', so it sounds like there were quite a few procedural issues with this proclamation and it seems the judge gave credence to Telkom's argument...Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
...which is that it's dealt with all these things, and a separate SIU investigation is not going to add anything to it.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Aside from there being a jurisdictional issue also at play for the only partly state-owned company, Vermeulen adds it's evident that there is "quite a bit of beef" here as well.
Telkom's contestation is that the whole reason this got before President Ramaphosa and the SIU in the first place is because of a 15-year dispute between Phutuma Networks' executive chair and founder Edward Scott, and Telkom over a TELEX and TELEGRAM contract! This is how deep this beef goes...Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article to hear more detail
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More