Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 20 July 2023 7:21 PM
SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25% The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates. 20 July 2023 3:59 PM
View all Local
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers. 20 July 2023 11:29 AM
View all Business
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 20 July 2023 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer. 20 July 2023 8:15 PM
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Tems and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious! Step out for a ‘Joyous Celebration’ of African heritage as SA’s favourite lifestyle festival turns a terrific 10 19 July 2023 6:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals

20 July 2023 10:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Telkom
Cyril Ramaphosa
Special Investigating Unit
Jan Vermeulen
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MyBroadband
Multi-Links

The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.

Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen about Thursday's ruling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

The Pretoria High Court has set aside Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidential Proclamation which gave the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) authority to investigate allegedly questionable deals at Telkom.

It was in January 2022 that Ramaphosa asked the SIU to investigate reports of corruption at the semi-state owned company.

RELATED: Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

These included its dealings in Nigeria and Mauritius through companies sold off years ago.

Telkom then took Ramaphosa to court over the probe he ordered into alleged malfeasance at the telecoms provider.

Bruce Whitfield asks MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen to summarise the latest developments.

While he hasn't yet examined Thursday's full ruling, Vermeulen describes the summary of it as "quite dismissive".

The proclamation was 'unconstitutional, invalid and is of no force or effect', so it sounds like there were quite a few procedural issues with this proclamation and it seems the judge gave credence to Telkom's argument...

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

...which is that it's dealt with all these things, and a separate SIU investigation is not going to add anything to it.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

Aside from there being a jurisdictional issue also at play for the only partly state-owned company, Vermeulen adds it's evident that there is "quite a bit of beef" here as well.

Telkom's contestation is that the whole reason this got before President Ramaphosa and the SIU in the first place is because of a 15-year dispute between Phutuma Networks' executive chair and founder Edward Scott, and Telkom over a TELEX and TELEGRAM contract! This is how deep this beef goes...

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article to hear more detail


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals




20 July 2023 10:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Telkom
Cyril Ramaphosa
Special Investigating Unit
Jan Vermeulen
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MyBroadband
Multi-Links

More from Business

Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'

20 July 2023 9:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ belchonock/123rf.com

Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?

20 July 2023 8:44 PM

An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivers the MPC statement on 20 July 2023. Image: Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video on YouTube

No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over

20 July 2023 7:21 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%

20 July 2023 3:59 PM

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Sbu shares his lineage in his latest YouTube video. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu [screenshot]

DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal

20 July 2023 11:29 AM

Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'

20 July 2023 11:28 AM

The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kotlyarn/123rf.com

What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?

19 July 2023 9:52 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nordroden/123rf.com

De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president

19 July 2023 9:06 PM

Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video

'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'

19 July 2023 7:31 PM

The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivers the MPC statement on 20 July 2023. Image: Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video on YouTube

No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over

20 July 2023 7:21 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%

20 July 2023 3:59 PM

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison / Picture: Pexels

The Station Strangler: 'No forensic evidence points to Simons as the killer'

20 July 2023 3:32 PM

Norman Afzal Simons, also known as The Station Strangler, has been released on parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa

20 July 2023 1:38 PM

South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 20 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg CBD gas explosion: Police embark on search for possibly missing child

20 July 2023 12:30 PM

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said police received information from residents suggesting that the child could have been hit by debris from the blast: “People say the child may be deceased or underground.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's unemployment rate is the stuff of nightmares. © highwaystarz/123rf.com

Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics

20 July 2023 12:01 PM

UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © chalabala/123rf.com

[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON’T make way for emergency services

20 July 2023 11:41 AM

Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA, website https://capespca.co.za/wildlife-news/seal-pup-gets-surgery-to-swim-again/

SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again

20 July 2023 11:33 AM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'

20 July 2023 11:28 AM

The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commuters and pedestrians examine the damage to roads in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast

20 July 2023 11:04 AM

Wednesday evening's underground gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD killed one person and injured at least 48 others. It also destroyed sections of Rissik Street and Bree Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

© id1974/123rf.com

SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa

20 July 2023 1:38 PM

South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA

[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact

19 July 2023 3:31 PM

The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This screenshot taken from a footage released by the Russian presidential press office on 24 June 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin making a statement in Moscow. Picture: Handout/RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP

Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms

19 July 2023 1:03 PM

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

19 July 2023 6:48 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa

18 July 2023 2:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: @Min_JCS/Twitter

Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC

18 July 2023 2:39 PM

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'

18 July 2023 2:23 PM

ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?

18 July 2023 1:36 PM

A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

Opinion

International Chess Day: Improve your memory and concentration with chess

Lifestyle

Cause of Joburg CBD explosion undetermined after 1 death, scores of casualties

Local

EWN Highlights

Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media

20 July 2023 10:25 PM

Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS

20 July 2023 10:15 PM

The day that was: JHB’s fatal gas explosion, Khumalo’s tense cross examination

20 July 2023 10:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA