Buildings near Joburg gas explosion site safe for occupation - CoJ
JOHANNESBURG - The buildings near the Bree Street gas explosion site in central Johannesburg have been deemed safe for occupation.
The city's engineers assessed the safety of the nearby structures, following the explosion on Bree Street and Rissik Street on Wednesday afternoon.
City manager Floyd Brink said the structural integrity of the buildings remained intact.
He said that people won't have to be evacuated from residential buildings.
Brink said the city would provide water tankers and mobile sanitation facilities to the residents - while repairs to its water systems continued.
“We sent through a technical team of civil engineers and structural engineers, and they’ve now inspected those buildings, and at this stage we can report to you that there are no signs of failure that have been detected, and the buildings are regarded, at this point, as structurally sound for occupation.”
He added that the city's technical teams also assessed the gas leak as residents complained about a pungent smell near the explosion site.
“We’ve been assured by the environmental services and the air quality controllers of the city that the gas leaking into the atmosphere poses no risk to residents as the concentration reduces rapidly in open air. As and when there is a level of leak and the smell, it then subsides quite quickly.”
