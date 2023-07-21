Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress. 21 July 2023 4:41 PM
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where f... 21 July 2023 3:27 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever! 21 July 2023 12:36 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco

21 July 2023 7:34 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
G20 Summit
Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Russia-Ukraine war

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said South African envoys would continue to speak to diplomats around the world to explain government's non-aligned position, which he reiterated was not the same as being neutral.

CAPE TOWN - The director general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor said South Africa's non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine doesn't mean it agreed with everything Russia does.

He said South Africa would raise its concern about Russia nixing the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine at the G20 summit in September.

Dangor said South African envoys would continue to speak to diplomats around the world to explain government's non-aligned position, which he reiterated was not the same as being neutral.

READ MORE:

With the diplomatic conundrum of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit out of the way, the focus returned to the substantive issues.

Some 22 nations are knocking on the door to join the bloc of developing nations.

Putin, meanwhile, will still participate in the summit from a virtual platform.

Dangor said South Africa remained consistent in its approach to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Being non-aligned to big powers in the context of geo-political wars and conflicts where we don’t want to be pulled in, doesn’t mean we don’t take a position on issues such as unlawful use of force.”

Dangor said world powers, like the United States and United Kingdom, accepted that South Africa was genuinely concerned about ending the war, and that its non-aligned stance was making it possible to convene meaningful peace talks.


This article first appeared on EWN : Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco




21 July 2023 7:34 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
G20 Summit
Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Russia-Ukraine war

More from Local

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

21 July 2023 4:41 PM

More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony from State witness Zandile Khumalo in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 18 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel

21 July 2023 3:27 PM

Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin

21 July 2023 3:24 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water

21 July 2023 3:02 PM

Rand Water said maintenance would be completed on Saturday, with residents expected not to have water until then.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO

21 July 2023 2:23 PM

The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cold front. Picture: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service

21 July 2023 11:57 AM

The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of snow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'

21 July 2023 11:25 AM

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why

21 July 2023 10:56 AM

Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A video of Malema slaughtering a cow at the EFF's 10th birthday celebration has sparked outrage. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/twitter screenshot

Malema inept slaughter video sparks outrage: 'It's obvious the animal suffered'

21 July 2023 10:23 AM

Footage of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow is causing outrage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rands Image: Clive Maasch

Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s

21 July 2023 8:48 AM

Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water

Local

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kulelisonto: UZandi Khumalo usafakaza, kusolakala amapayipi ngokuqhuma eGoli

21 July 2023 9:39 PM

With start of ANCWL conference delayed, jockeying for leadership intensifies

21 July 2023 9:37 PM

CoJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site

21 July 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA