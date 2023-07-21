Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco
CAPE TOWN - The director general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor said South Africa's non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine doesn't mean it agreed with everything Russia does.
He said South Africa would raise its concern about Russia nixing the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine at the G20 summit in September.
Dangor said South African envoys would continue to speak to diplomats around the world to explain government's non-aligned position, which he reiterated was not the same as being neutral.
With the diplomatic conundrum of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit out of the way, the focus returned to the substantive issues.
Some 22 nations are knocking on the door to join the bloc of developing nations.
Putin, meanwhile, will still participate in the summit from a virtual platform.
Dangor said South Africa remained consistent in its approach to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Being non-aligned to big powers in the context of geo-political wars and conflicts where we don’t want to be pulled in, doesn’t mean we don’t take a position on issues such as unlawful use of force.”
Dangor said world powers, like the United States and United Kingdom, accepted that South Africa was genuinely concerned about ending the war, and that its non-aligned stance was making it possible to convene meaningful peace talks.
