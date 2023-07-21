CoJ engineers narrow down Joburg gas explosion to three possible causes
JOHANNESBURG - Engineers from the City of Joburg have narrowed down to three, the causes they believe may be behind the gas explosion near Bree Taxi Rank earlier this week.
The blast caused massive infrastructure damage to the city’s roads, injuring more than 40 people and killing one.
City manager Floyd Brink said a sewerage entry into the underground storm water systems may have created an ignition of methane gas.
The second possibility, he said, is natural gas getting mixed up with oxygen in underground service ducts that could have created the explosion.
Lastly, Brink said a gas pipe burst could be the cause of the destructive blast.
“At this stage only one of the above potential causes appear to be warranted, accidental leakages of natural into the service duct reaching explosion concentration levels of between 5% to 15%, and was ignited by a source unknown at this stage. The source of gas in the service duct is unknown. Investigations in this regard will continue to try locate the source over the next few days.”
PREMATURE TO DETERMINE TIMELINE OF PLANNED INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIRS
According to the City of Joburg, it's too early to commit to a timeline of the planned repairs to the infrastructure damaged following Wednesday’s explosion.
Brinks said the explosion site remained vulnerable, adding that it's being treated with the necessary caution
“We still need to get to the bottom of this. We need to do that rubble removal and so forth and we have indicated that at this stage, it’s difficult for us to bring in any heavy machinery because the risk is too high for us because any spark can lead to any other further disaster, or any other blast so that we wouldn’t want to do.”
