This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...

21 July 2023 8:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Counterfeit money
bank notes
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Pearl Kgalegi, Head of the Currency Management Department at the South African Reserve Bank, about concerns that there is an increase in counterfeit cash making the rounds in Cape Town, especially R100 notes.

Listen to the conversation below.

Most countries upgrade their banknotes every six to eight years while coins get a makeover every 20 years.

In South Africa, before the upgrade in May, it's been more than 10 years since the notes have has been changed.

Listeners from Elsies River are inundating Lester Kiewit with reports of fake banknotes in circulation in that area.

Kgalegi says it's the R100 banknotes, in particular, that are being counterfeited.

RELATED: NO, THERE ISN'T A SPELLING MISTAKE ON SOUTH AFRICA'S NEW BANKNOTES

How to spot fake bank notes:

1) Real R100 notes have the preamble to the Constitution around Madiba's face.

2) Real notes have tactile prints around them to aid the blind in identifying the note.

3) It's "rough" to the touch and gives you a crackling sound.

4) Real R100 notes have a watermark on them when held to the light. Old banknotes have Madiba's face on them while new notes have Mzansi's big five.

Kgalegi urges the public to report counterfeit notes they find to the Reserve Bank.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...




