Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s





Lester Kiewit speaks to Pearl Kgalegi, Head of the Currency Management Department at the South African Reserve Bank, about concerns that there is an increase in counterfeit cash making the rounds in Cape Town, especially R100 notes.

Most countries upgrade their banknotes every six to eight years while coins get a makeover every 20 years.

In South Africa, before the upgrade in May, it's been more than 10 years since the notes have has been changed.

Listeners from Elsies River are inundating Lester Kiewit with reports of fake banknotes in circulation in that area.

Kgalegi says it's the R100 banknotes, in particular, that are being counterfeited.

How to spot fake bank notes:

1) Real R100 notes have the preamble to the Constitution around Madiba's face.

2) Real notes have tactile prints around them to aid the blind in identifying the note.

3) It's "rough" to the touch and gives you a crackling sound.

4) Real R100 notes have a watermark on them when held to the light. Old banknotes have Madiba's face on them while new notes have Mzansi's big five.

Kgalegi urges the public to report counterfeit notes they find to the Reserve Bank.

