JHB explosion: what gas could cause a blast like this?
Ray White speaks with Dr Phathutshedzo Rodney Khangale, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering Technology at the University of Johannesburg.
On Wednesday evening, a shocking explosion caused significant damage to Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD.
According to the Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink, some of the probable causes of the explosion are related to the ignition of gas.
These include the ignition of methane gas in underground stormwater systems due to sewerage ingress, the ignition of natural gas mixed with oxygen in these systems, or the ignition of gas from a burst gas pipe.
RELATED: Buildings near Joburg gas explosion site safe for occupation - CoJ
Khangale does not think it was a gas pipe-related explosion.
He argues that, because the gas at that section of the road is flammable, if it was ignited there likely would have been a fire.
He says a gas pipe explosion would be easy to identify as the gas would not reach its intended recipient.
This was not just a leak. This was an explosion.Dr Phathutshedzo Khangale, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering Technology - University of Johannesburg
[WATCH] EWN has obtained footage of the Joburg Gas Explosion. pic.twitter.com/rm1kOr84dd' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023
Khangale says that it could only be a gas explosion if there was a non-flammable gas that was under pressure.
Listen to the interview above for more.
