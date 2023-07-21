Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress. 21 July 2023 4:41 PM
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where f... 21 July 2023 3:27 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever! 21 July 2023 12:36 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

21 July 2023 8:54 AM
by The Conversation

In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts today, and more teams are taking part than ever before.

The number of women and girls playing soccer around the world has also increased from about five million in 2014 to more than 13 million in 2019.

This greater participation in soccer over the years has led to an increase in injuries, including concussions.

These can follow a range of situations, such as when the head hits the ball, players’ heads collide, or when the head hits the ground or goalpost.

But are women more at risk than men from such concussions? And if so, why?

Here’s what the evidence says.

What is a concussion?

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that usually happens when someone’s head hits something or someone.

But it can also happen after being hit on the body, causing a whiplash-type motion to the head.

Common symptoms include headache, dizziness and fatigue.

Most soccer players return to play within four weeks of a concussion.

Although an estimated 10% of players (particularly women) will have persisting symptoms lasting several months.

Concussions are twice as likely to occur in games rather than in practice sessions.

Defenders and goalkeepers have more concussions than forwards or midfielders.

A concussion is more likely a result of contact between the head and an opponent’s elbow or shoulder, head-to-head contact, or contact of the head with the ground or goalpost.

Contact between players (whether head-to-head or elbow-to-head) is more common during a heading duel – when two or more players compete for a ball in the air.

When the ball hits the head

Heading the ball, when players intentionally use their heads to redirect the ball, is unique to soccer.

But concussion is more likely after the ball hits the head accidentally.

Regardless of whether such an impact is intentional, there is increasing concern that players exposed to repeated head impacts in soccer, including from headers, are more at risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia, in later life.

But current evidence for this only exists in men. In Australia (and other countries), soccer was deemed “medically inappropriate” for women until the 1970s.

So not only have fewer women played soccer historically, their game hasn’t been so well researched.

Are women more at risk?

In soccer and other sports where men and women participate under the same rules, women appear to have much higher rates of concussion compared to men.

For every 1000 hours of playing or practising soccer, there are about 1.5 concussions for women compared with 1.0 for men.

Women report a greater number of symptoms, increased symptom intensity and greater time lost from sports after a concussion.

Concussions caused by ball-to-head contact are also much more common in women and girls than in men.

So what might be happening in soccer?

To answer this, we need to look at several factors, some biological, some related to how women are trained.

1) Neck strength

Women soccer players generally have weaker neck muscles than men.

This may place them at higher risk of concussion if they cannot engage these muscles to stabilise their head if it is hit by another head, body or the ball.

2) Hormones

The female sex hormones oestrogen and progesterone may protect women from sustaining a concussion.

Half of concussions also take place in the part of the menstrual cycle known as the late “luteal phase”.

This is a seven-day window when oestrogen and progesterone levels are declining.

However, the research is too limited to speculate further on the role of sex hormones.

3) Training

Women and girls are less likely than men and boys to be trained in how to head the ball, according to an Australian survey of players and coaches.

Adolescent players without this training are more likely to report concussions.

Most concussions in soccer occur when two players compete to head the ball.

Here, their heads and arms are more likely to make contact, leading to concussion, rather than concussion resulting from hitting the ball itself.

So training players to safely head the ball should include how to position the body to minimise the risk of injury and keeping the eyes open to track the ball’s trajectory to prepare for ball-to-head contact.

But 90% of women close their eyes when heading a ball compared to 79% of men, according to one report.

This potentially reduces a player’s readiness for ball contact and makes them less aware of any players around them.

As a result, they are less able to protect their head against an opponent’s elbow or head.

However, further research is needed to understand the role of players having their eyes open or shut and the risk of concussion.

How do we reduce the risk?

Guidelines published last month aim to reduce the number of headers in soccer.

These approaches are also likely to decrease the number of header duels, a common mechanism of concussion, as well as the long-term risks associated with ball-to-head impacts.

Recommended strategies include:

• fewer players, smaller goals – small-sided play (for example five-a-side or seven-a-side) during matches and training for younger, beginner players, plus smaller goals, reduces the number of balls in the air, and headers

• playing out from the back – passing the ball out from the goalkeeper to defenders rather than kicking it long the pitch leads to less high-force headers from goal kicks

• short corner kicks – kicking the ball from a corner kick to a close-by team-mate is less likely to lead to header duels around the goal

• neck exercises – to prepare the neck muscles for heading, neck exercises can be added to injury prevention programs. These can reduce head acceleration and potential concussion in adolescent players

• red cards – enforcing red cards (being sent off the pitch) for deliberate head contact reduces the number of concussions.

Under 5% of the 211 soccer associations around the world endorse heading guidelines.

So now is the ideal time to explore strategies that keep all soccer’s positive benefits while minimising the risk to current and future generations of players.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe




21 July 2023 8:54 AM
by The Conversation

More from Sport

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

21 July 2023 12:46 PM

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chippa United FC/Facebook.

Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media

20 July 2023 8:25 PM

The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS

20 July 2023 8:15 PM

The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event

20 July 2023 10:26 AM

A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The African National Congress (ANC) supporters have started arriving at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg ahead of the party's Kwazulu-Natal election manifesto launch today.. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet/EWN.

Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground

19 July 2023 8:46 PM

Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the team may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet

19 July 2023 8:21 PM

The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup

19 July 2023 11:20 AM

"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/In Vitrio

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

19 July 2023 9:58 AM

Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China

18 July 2023 8:35 PM

The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career

18 July 2023 8:16 PM

Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

How do we decode the signs of ‘breaking point’ stress? Pexels: David Garrison

[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'

21 July 2023 3:34 PM

Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries

21 July 2023 3:21 PM

Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ferli/123rf.com 

Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner

21 July 2023 2:39 PM

Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival 2022 was held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN.

Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival

21 July 2023 12:36 PM

DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They Call Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats. Instagram: channing_mchelm

[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

21 July 2023 12:16 PM

"The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform

21 July 2023 11:51 AM

The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @philjoffe7182/youtube screengrab

[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?

21 July 2023 11:40 AM

If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Bradley Terence Olivier. Picture credit: Instagram

'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died

21 July 2023 11:09 AM

The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why

21 July 2023 10:56 AM

Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @Vodacom on Twitter

'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away

21 July 2023 10:15 AM

The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water

Local

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kulelisonto: UZandi Khumalo usafakaza, kusolakala amapayipi ngokuqhuma eGoli

21 July 2023 9:39 PM

With start of ANCWL conference delayed, jockeying for leadership intensifies

21 July 2023 9:37 PM

CoJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site

21 July 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA