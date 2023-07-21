'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away





Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Michael de Pinna, who starred alongside Professor Bankole 'Kole' Omotoso in numerous adverts for Vodacom and delighted television audiences for many years. Omotoso passed away on Wednesday. He was 80 years old.

Listen to De Pinna and Kiewit speak about Omotoso's legacy:

Remember... 'Yebo Gogo' and 'Hello, Vodacom?'

These are phrases from a series of Vodacom ads in the 90s and early 2000s, featuring an iconic duo, Michael de Pinna and Professor Kole Omotoso.

The ad campaign came out at a time when the country was ripe with opportunity, also for the advertising industry.

Brands and advertising agencies were competing in ways that were foreign to a South Africa riddled with apartheid restrictions. Cellphone brands wanted to pioneer imagery of a new and unexplored post-apartheid South Africa.

These Vodacom ads were exceptional pieces of marketing and advertising at the time but their iconic nature lies in the way they soaked their way into the culture and language of South Africans. 'Yebo Gogo' quickly became an alternative slogan for, 'yes.'

Here's a bit of a nostalgic moment...

Vodacom also paid tribute to the 'Yebo Gogo' uncle who captured the nation with his smile and voice.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our very own 'Yebo Gogo' icon, Professor Kole Omotoso. A talented, humble and special human-being whose work delighted many. We remain grateful for your contribution to our great brand. Hamba kahle Mkhulu wethu. https://t.co/DN7oe1YIl7 pic.twitter.com/VVHt6KDZPU ' Vodacom (@Vodacom) July 20, 2023

De Pinna says that, while he played the anti-hero alongside Omotoso in these ads, they had a "firm friendship" in real life.

The actor explains how, in a time of political strife, seeing a friendship between a white and black man on television "helped change the course of history... we changed the perception between black and white".

Omotoso's legacy will live on every time someone utters 'Yebo Gogo'.

