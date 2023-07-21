German police searching for suspected lioness

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress. 21 July 2023 4:41 PM
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where f... 21 July 2023 3:27 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever! 21 July 2023 12:36 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

German police searching for suspected lioness

21 July 2023 10:35 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Germany
lion on the loose

The suspected lioness was reportedly spotted on Wednesday in south-west Berlin.

Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, which includes a lion on the loose in Berlin.

(Skip to 3:11)

So, it turns out there might be wild animals roaming the streets of Europe as well.

Authorities in south-west Berlin are combing the streets for a suspected lioness.

German police began search operations after receiving calls and a video alerting them of the wild animal at midnight on Wednesday (19 July).

At least 30 police cars were deployed, and veterinarians were called to assist with the search, BBC News reports.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors and bring in their pets too.

No information on who owns the animal has been released yet.

No zoos or circuses reported missing an animal, [and] they are not native to Germany, so why a wild lion in Berlin?

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.




21 July 2023 10:35 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Germany
lion on the loose

More from International

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Scorched earth: Millions hit by extreme heat across the globe

19 July 2023 12:27 PM

Scorching temperatures are being recorded across the globe with record highs in California's Death Valley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NATO flag. Picture: Commons.wikimedia.org

Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins

11 July 2023 1:48 PM

US president Joe Biden has said the Russia-Ukraine conflict must end before Ukraine can join NATO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!

10 July 2023 2:28 PM

On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latvia president, Edgars Rinkevics. Photo: Edgars Rinkevics/Wikimedia Commons/F64

Latvia swears in EU’s first openly gay president

10 July 2023 10:54 AM

Edgars Rinkevics has advocated for equal relationship rights for all queer people since he publicly came out in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's launches R4k wedding package

5 July 2023 2:30 PM

The McDonald's wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb

5 July 2023 11:04 AM

Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© martinak/123rf.com

Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?

28 June 2023 11:34 AM

A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

23 June 2023 9:59 AM

The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water

Local

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kulelisonto: UZandi Khumalo usafakaza, kusolakala amapayipi ngokuqhuma eGoli

21 July 2023 9:39 PM

With start of ANCWL conference delayed, jockeying for leadership intensifies

21 July 2023 9:37 PM

CoJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site

21 July 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA