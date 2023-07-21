German police searching for suspected lioness





Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, which includes a lion on the loose in Berlin.

So, it turns out there might be wild animals roaming the streets of Europe as well.

Authorities in south-west Berlin are combing the streets for a suspected lioness.

German police began search operations after receiving calls and a video alerting them of the wild animal at midnight on Wednesday (19 July).

At least 30 police cars were deployed, and veterinarians were called to assist with the search, BBC News reports.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors and bring in their pets too.

No information on who owns the animal has been released yet.

No zoos or circuses reported missing an animal, [and] they are not native to Germany, so why a wild lion in Berlin? Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

