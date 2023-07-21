



JOHANNESBURG - Actor Bradley Terence Olivier has been described as “punctual, professional and an all-round friendly spirit on any set”.

The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a press release shared on social media.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bradley Terence Olivier. Bradley died peacefully today 20 July 2023 at the Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg.

“Although Bradley’s life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered with his smile, laugh and incredible personality.”

Olivier made his television debut in 2007 onVilla Rosa.

Thereafter, he appeared in a number of shows, including Binnelanders, a well-liked Afrikaans kykNET soap opera, Hope and 7de Laan on SABC2.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicised. His family has also asked the public and the media to afford it the necessary privacy as it is in mourning.

Meanwhile, he has received tributes on social media from followers and colleagues in the profession.

We were devastated to hear of the untimely death of Bradley Olivier, who played Bra Warren in the Fathers Matter Film, "Manskap". Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter, other loved ones and friends. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/SQMUil6Pqt ' Heartlines (@HeartlinesZA) July 20, 2023

Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier has died after being placed on life support at the Life Flora Hospital on Monday. The family spokesperson, Solomon Cupido, announced on Facebook, on Thursday 20 July, that he has sadly passed away.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died