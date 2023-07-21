Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

21 July 2023 12:46 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.

The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off on Friday, 28 July and the fan park opens two days earlier, on Wednesday, 26 July opposite the CTICC at 4pm.

This is the first time the Netball World Cup will be hosted in Cape Town so be part of history and experience the:

Food court

Watch matches happening inside the CTICC

DJs

Games

Kids zone

Entertainment

RELATED: ROADS IN THE CBD CLOSES TO ACCOMODATE THE NETBALL WORLD CUP UNTIL 7 AUGUST

These lekker local acts will also perform at the fan park opening:

Simmy

Nasty C

Emo Adams

GoodLuck

Kurt Darren

Are you ready?! Netball World Cup jou lekker ding!!!

Paige Bueckers Nika Muhl GIFfrom Paige Bueckers GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July




