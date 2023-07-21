Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service
CAPE TOWN - Another cold weekend is on the cards for parts of South Africa.
A Yellow Level 2 warning remains in place for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
The same alert has gone out for western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
READ: As cold front approaches, Joburg EMS ups winter fire safety drive
Rainy weather has been forecast over the central and eastern parts of the country as well as the possibility of light snow over the southern areas of Gauteng.
Residents in parts of the Northern Cape and North West have also been warned to brace themselves for damaging winds.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape can expect more wet weather on Saturday.
Rainfall chart for today, 21-07-2023. Rain and showers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country. Otherwise fine and cold conditions are expected. pic.twitter.com/sZjS7cSdgV' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 21, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service
