



The DStv Delicious Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Grammy award-winning lineup.

Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini will head up this year’s lineup in style on 23 and 24 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Other acts include Arrested Development, Joyous Celebration, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and DJ Zinhle.

Multichoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury says the festival will return better than ever.

“We look forward to enjoying this remarkable Grammy line-up as part of our commitment to delivering memorable experiences for our valued customers.”

There will also be a number of changes to help make it an effortless experience for all attendees.

This follows last year’s struggles with overcrowding and dysfunctionality.

Jury says at this year’s festival attendees will find it easier to buy food and drinks with additional vendors on site and more parking and ride-hailing facilities.

“All vendors will now accept bank cards – making for a gloriously enjoyable feast of globe-trotting culinary flavours, sounds and sensations.”

Tickets are available on Ticket Master.

This article first appeared on 947 : Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival