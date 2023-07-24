Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk





Clement Manyathela was in conversation with Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site CEO, Matthew Sathekge, Head Tour Guide Lindiwe Mahlangu and 702’s Station Manager Mzo Jojwana and others involved with this year's 'Walk the Talk'.

702s iconic 'Walk the Talk' is back this August, giving people an opportunity to walk for a cause close to their heart.

This year 'Walk the Talk' will be at a new location, the breathtaking Cradle of Humankind.

Jojwana says that the decision to do the walk at the Cradle was a ‘no brainer.’

702 values its heritage as one of the oldest radio stations in the country… It is really connecting our history and who we are, and just taking Walk the Talk to its natural next level. Mzo Jojwana, Station Manager - 702

The event will have live music, picnic areas, the most incredible scenery and more.

Sathekge says that even the drive to the world heritage site will give people a different feeling and atmosphere.

You can feel that you are getting closer to your ancestors. Matthew Sathekge, CEO - Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site

He adds that after the walk there will be plenty of amazing hospitality facilities that participants can enjoy.

Starting the process to register for 'Walk the Talk' is as easy at WhatsApping the word “walk” to 072 702 1702.

Entries close on 11 August 2023.

