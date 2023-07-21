Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress. 21 July 2023 4:41 PM
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where f... 21 July 2023 3:27 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin All the news you need to know. 21 July 2023 3:24 PM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point' Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical. 21 July 2023 3:34 PM
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. 21 July 2023 3:21 PM
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets. 21 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
View all Sport
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever! 21 July 2023 12:36 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws

21 July 2023 1:22 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Homophobia
LGBTQ
homophobic laws

Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Africa Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Earlier this year Uganda signed into law some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world.

This law includes the potential of the death penalty for certain acts and severely infringes on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country.

Now, Kenya is reportedly on the verge of following suit with legislation that criminalises identifying as LGBTQ+ or supporting the community in any way.

Human rights groups are now asking the United States to stop trade talks with Kenya if this bill is passed.

According to Cornish, in 2011 both Uganda and Kenya were pushing for homophobic laws.

In response, the United Kingdom said the countries would pay in terms of aid they would lose, leading to Uganda accusing the UK of bullying.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

I do not know if similar charges will be made against the United States if they indeed impose any kind of economic punishment on Kenya, should it pass this law.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws




21 July 2023 1:22 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Homophobia
LGBTQ
homophobic laws

More from Africa

@ nordroden/123rf.com

De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president

19 July 2023 9:06 PM

Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

19 July 2023 1:13 PM

More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'

19 July 2023 7:56 AM

Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on ensuring that all their citizens return home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it. Pexels: Shelagh Murphy

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it

11 July 2023 10:56 AM

The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world

7 July 2023 3:43 PM

Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'

6 July 2023 11:15 AM

Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gajus/123rf.com

African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises

6 July 2023 10:55 AM

Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Kulelisonto: UZandi Khumalo usafakaza, kusolakala amapayipi ngokuqhuma eGoli

21 July 2023 9:39 PM

With start of ANCWL conference delayed, jockeying for leadership intensifies

21 July 2023 9:37 PM

CoJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site

21 July 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA