The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin





Government has made the decision that, should Russian President Vladimir Putin come to South Africa, it will execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

The ICC issued the warrant over the forced transfer of children to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes after the Democratic Alliance launched an application to clarify government’s obligations to execute a warrant of arrest for Putin, since the country is a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC, and to avoid a repeat of a similar situation involving former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir was famously allowed to leave South Africa in 2015 without repercussions, despite a warrant of arrest against him.

