Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Soshanguve are without water as Rand Water conducts maintenance at the Haartebeeshoek reservoir.
The bulk water supplier said maintenance would be completed on Saturday, with residents expected not to have water until then.
The City of Tshwane said these water outages had become unbearable for residents as there had been a number of them in the past weeks.
It said this had sparked protests in some areas, with residents finding the outages unacceptable.
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink: “We are providing water tankers, I think 47 of them. It’s costing us R150,000 a day, which we didn’t plan for, but we are in continuous engagement with Rand Water."
I have escalated our concerns with Rand Water to the Chairperson of their Board and I have also copied the Minister of Water and Sanitation in the correspondence. #Soshanguve @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/0k1psz6brV' Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) July 21, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water
