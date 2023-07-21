Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries
Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia top the list of African countries where people earn the best salaries.
This is according to a list compiled by Business Insider Africa of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.
The list was generated with the help of data from Statista and Salary Explorer.
It is important to keep in mind that the average salaries listed differ from minimum wage and are mainly intended to serve as indicators.
1) Morocco – $2 031 (about R36 513)
2) South Africa – $2 026 (about R36 423)
3) Tunisia – $1 348 (about R24 234)
4) Kenya – $1 291 (about R23 210)
5) Algeria – $1 273 (about R22 886)
6) Namibia – $1 168 (about R20 998)
7) Botswana – $1 000 (about R17 978)
8) Nigeria – $814 (about R14 634)
9) Ghana – $748 (about R13 447)
10) Uganda – $738 (about R13 268)
This article first appeared on 947 : Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov2111/golibtolibov211100310/177507638-a-government-official-putting-a-pile-of-money-into-his-pocket-corruption-bribery-concepts-man-puttin.jpg
