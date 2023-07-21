School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey





John Perlman interviews Benay Sager, Head of DebtBusters.

According to DebtBusters’ second annual 'Money Stress Tracker' survey, payment of school fees sits as a top money stress factor for South Africans, ahead of inflation and interest rates.

Sager says that the purpose of the survey was to get an understanding of how bad stress is that stems from finances, what in particular is causing the stress, and what are consumers doing to alleviate some of the stress.

Out of 35 000 respondents, those earning less than R5000 a month were most stressed about paying off their debt and school fees, while those earning R35 000 and above were most concerned about interest rate increases.

Of the 78% of respondents who admitted to financial stress, 94% said that it was impacting their home life and 78% their work life, while 77% said it was affecting their health.

Amongst the younger group, many have turned to alternative, higher paying jobs to alleviate some of the financial burden.

It seems to be disproportionately impacting particularly low income groups. Benay Sager, Head – DebtBusters

