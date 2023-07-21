



The legendary New York pop and jazz singer has passed away, confirms his publicist, Sylvia Weiner.

Bennett, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, died in his hometown of New York.

Well-known for his collaborations with performers across all generations from Lady Gaga to Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra, his legacy lives on as 'the best singer in the business'.

May he rest in peace.

Tony Bennett / Wikimedia Commons: Tom Beetz

To me, life is a gift, and it's a blessing to just be alive. And each person should learn what a gift it is to be alive no matter how tough things get. Toney Bennett

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96