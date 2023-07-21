



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes Friday’s court ruling in the Putin arrest warrant matter will help restore the country’s global credibility.

As a result of its legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

He’s wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.

ALSO READ:

But Friday’s development is likely to again place President Cyril Ramaphosa in an uncomfortable position when the Russia-Africa summit takes place in St Petersburg next week.

President Ramaphosa has successfully convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin not to physically attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month but he’s been unable to shirk government’s responsibility to arrest Putin if ever he does decide to travel to South Africa.

The Justice Department confirmed to the North Gauteng High Court on Friday that it had this week requested the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin.

This after Ramaphosa told the court that to do so would invite war on South Africa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "The Justice Department's request for Batohi to issue a warrant of arrest for Putin directly contradicts Ramaphosa and confirms the DA’s stance that this was always the only correct course of action."

Steenhuisen said that he hoped these proceedings would help South Africa avert economic consequences such as the potential ejection from the United States' Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Agoa.

This article first appeared on EWN : DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility