CoJ on CBD blast: Widening cracks pose no danger to nearby buildings, yet
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said the widening cracks on the road where there was an explosion earlier in the week, pose no danger to the surrounding buildings, yet.
Experts from the city declared the buildings in the area safe for occupation.
The city said Wednesday's explosion, which caused massive road infrastructure damage, did not affect the structural integrity of the nearby buildings.
READ MORE:
-
CoJ engineers narrow down Joburg gas explosion to three possible causes
-
45 people hurt in Joburg gas blast discharged from hospital, says CoJ
-
CoJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site
-
Power restoration for buildings near Bree Street blast expected on Monday - CoJ
Since the explosion, the police repeatedly have expanded the barrier lines, as cracks on the road continue to widen.
However, civil and fire engineering consultant, Johan La Grange, said so far, the direction of the cracks was going down the middle of the road, rather than towards the buildings.
He said they are constantly monitoring the situation.
“There’s no danger to the building, it's 50 metres away from the building - the crack that is showing movement, but if you go close to it with heavy vehicles or stand on the side, you may actually slide in with it.”
La Grange said the gas pipelines that run underneath the explosion site have been secured, meaning there is little chance of a secondary explosion.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoJ on CBD blast: Widening cracks pose no danger to nearby buildings, yet
More from Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines
The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.Read More
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie
Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 dolls.Read More
School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey
More than 35 000 people took part in the survey that was aimed at understanding the impact of financial stress.Read More
Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel
Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SA will execute arrest warrant against Putin
All the news you need to know.Read More
Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water
Rand Water said maintenance would be completed on Saturday, with residents expected not to have water until then.Read More
'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO
The National Health Insurance Bill was passed by the National Assembly, but many do not think this bill will work in practice.Read More
Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service
The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of snow.Read More