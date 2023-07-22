Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

There is no other disease that kills as many people per year as TB in South Africa…We're making progress, but we still can't corner it. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The Health Department has adopted new Tuberculosis (TB) prevention guidelines.

The guidelines aim to ensure more widespread prevention of TB using a shorter three months prevention regimen that uses two drugs taken twice a week by at-risk people.

These include people in at-risk communities like schools, workplaces, or any other people who have close contact with TB-infected individuals.

Unfortunately, the much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.

TB kills more people in South Africa than any other disease, despite it being preventable and curable.

Lungs

TB is a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs.

It can easily spread when the infected person sneezes, coughs or spits; tiny droplets of the germ fill the air, making anyone who inhales it at risk.

Nyati says despite the infectious diseases being around for centuries, we still can't seem to get it under control.

We are dealing with a very clever germ - it's similar to that of its friend the HIV germ. This is a germ that is able to stay in the body for many many years sometimes without showing itself. It's sitting, it is not active but it is there. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The other problem is, we live in a country where we still have serious disparities in terms of access to health and so it takes time for people to be diagnosed with the disease or even access the treatment. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.