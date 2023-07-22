What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.
Because of the long hours in traffic and the business of life, cars have become like a second home to some because of the amount of time spent in them.
In some cases, a car has become a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.
But did you know that having a messy and cluttered car not only impacts your vehicle's performance but also affects your health and safety?
According to an article by KENT Health Care Products these are the reasons why you need to keep your car spotlessly clean:
- Prevents Damage
Dirt, dust, and spilled liquids result in excess wear and tear on the interior and upholstery of the vehicle.
An unclean car also creates an ideal breeding ground for bacteria growth.
- Fuel Efficiency
When your car is cleaned thoroughly, it allows air to move freely across the surface resulting in less resistance.
Cleaning your car regularly also ensures that the functions and mechanisms of the control panels of the vehicles are stable.
- Prevents Allergies
The nook and corners of the vehicle accumulate crumbs of food and residue from drinks.
These result in dust and dirt build-up over a period of time.
Prolonged exposure to dirt, dust or mould leads to allergic reactions and also makes you ill.
- Ensures your safety
A clean car not only makes your drive pleasant but also removes any kind of distraction that may interfere with your driving.
For example, dirty windows reduce visibility and increase the chances of accidents.
- Increases the re-sale value
You can get better compensation when you sell the car as compared to a poorly maintained vehicle.
We can't control how the exterior gets dirty, but in terms of the interior, we should really try to keep it clean.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
There are many benefits to keeping your car clean.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
Cleanliness is next to godliness.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/wash-car-protect-garage-cleaning-5144828/
More from Lifestyle
How to help your child prepare for the world of work
You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old.Read More
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.Read More
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'
Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.Read More
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries
Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.Read More
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner
Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.Read More
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival
DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats
"The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term."Read More
Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform
The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.Read More
[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?
If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe.Read More