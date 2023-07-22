SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'
If you love photography and aesthetics, then you'll enjoy season 2 of the reality show The Perfect Picture.
The nine-part series sees ten celebrities with a passion for photography compete against each other to show they have what it takes to step away from the spotlight and move behind the camera.
The celebs must use their technical and creative skills to show they can take the perfect shot.
One of the contestants is TV personality and travel show host Zahirah Marty, who conquered Dubai's glamorous fashion and hospitality scenes.
But despite being a seasoned marketing and PR guru, she admits being on the other side of the camera wasn't easy.
I totally underestimated how much technical work goes into a good photo. I'm generally bossing people around on how I want a photo to look but that didn't give me the insight into what they needed to do to get it. So there's a new appreciation for people behind the camera.Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host
The show features a range of ten South African celebrities including Lasizwe Dambuza, Anele Zondo, Nomvelo Makhanya and Jonathon Boynton-Lee.
It's hosted by TV presenter, model, designer and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane.
It was a proper mix of people and we connected really well. There was definitely competition, but it was healthy and good spirited. It never really felt like you were competing against the next person.Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host
The show kicks off on Sunday 23 July on eTV at 5pm.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'
