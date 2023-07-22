SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
How to help your child prepare for the world of work You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old. 22 July 2023 1:59 PM
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'

22 July 2023 12:37 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Photography
celebrities

SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.
The Perfect Picture cast Photo courtesy: perfectpicturesaco.za
The Perfect Picture cast Photo courtesy: perfectpicturesaco.za

If you love photography and aesthetics, then you'll enjoy season 2 of the reality show The Perfect Picture.

The nine-part series sees ten celebrities with a passion for photography compete against each other to show they have what it takes to step away from the spotlight and move behind the camera.

The celebs must use their technical and creative skills to show they can take the perfect shot.

One of the contestants is TV personality and travel show host Zahirah Marty, who conquered Dubai's glamorous fashion and hospitality scenes.

But despite being a seasoned marketing and PR guru, she admits being on the other side of the camera wasn't easy.

I totally underestimated how much technical work goes into a good photo. I'm generally bossing people around on how I want a photo to look but that didn't give me the insight into what they needed to do to get it. So there's a new appreciation for people behind the camera.

Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host

The show features a range of ten South African celebrities including Lasizwe Dambuza, Anele Zondo, Nomvelo Makhanya and Jonathon Boynton-Lee.

It's hosted by TV presenter, model, designer and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane.

It was a proper mix of people and we connected really well. There was definitely competition, but it was healthy and good spirited. It never really felt like you were competing against the next person.

Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host

The show kicks off on Sunday 23 July on eTV at 5pm.

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'




22 July 2023 12:37 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Photography
celebrities

More from Entertainment

Actress and puppeteer Roshina Ratnam joined SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam

22 July 2023 12:07 PM

South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Bennett / Wikimedia Commons: Tom Beetz

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

21 July 2023 3:45 PM

Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival 2022 was held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN.

Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival

21 July 2023 12:36 PM

DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @Vodacom on Twitter

'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away

21 July 2023 10:15 AM

The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from The Kiffness, Instagram Original video: @sarugbymag

[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks

20 July 2023 2:14 PM

The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Eva Rinaldi

Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!

20 July 2023 8:57 AM

Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tems and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious!

19 July 2023 6:53 PM

Step out for a ‘Joyous Celebration’ of African heritage as SA’s favourite lifestyle festival turns a terrific 10

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Barbie doll. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list

19 July 2023 1:36 PM

Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudok1/123rf.com

‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’

19 July 2023 1:17 PM

‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Hip hop turns 50! 'Every element of hip hop can be linked to SA' - Emile YX?

19 July 2023 12:01 PM

Yes, hip hop has a birthday! Emile YX? speaks about hip pop's history and his presentation at the Book Lounge this evening!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoJ on CBD blast: Widening cracks pose no danger to nearby buildings, yet

Local

Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome

Lifestyle

How to help your child prepare for the world of work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

After multiple delays, voting for ANCWL leadership now set for Saturday evening

22 July 2023 7:00 PM

Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July

22 July 2023 4:54 PM

Mbalula dismisses claims the ANC has failed SA since 94

22 July 2023 4:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA