How to help your child prepare for the world of work
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.
Your child's CV or Talent Profile needs to showcase their uniqueness. That uniqueness is what you will be hired for today.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
The onus of preparing your child for the world of work should not lie solely with schools and tertiary institutions.
Parents also have a significant role to play.
Bush says preparing kids for the world of work comes with recording their experiences so that one day they can collate them and use them as part of their CV.
This is important right from primary school and high school. Long before your children are actually stepping out into the world of work.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
CVs (or as Bush calls them, Talent Profiles) have always been documents relating to adults but Bush says from primary school onwards you can start putting a Talent Profile together with your child.
You have a file where you collate school reports, big or small certificates, letters of recommendation, etc.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
According to Bush, this is a concrete and practical exercise in self-awareness and self-discovery.
You can start as early as 10 or 12 years old.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-mother-daughter-child-5380641/
More from Lifestyle
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety
Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.Read More
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.Read More
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'
Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.Read More
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries
Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.Read More
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner
Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.Read More
Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival
DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
[LISTEN] 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats
"The word 'moffie' carries a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, it's a derogatory term."Read More
Netflix’s password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform
The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year.Read More
[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now?
If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe.Read More