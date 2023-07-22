How to help your child prepare for the world of work





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

Your child's CV or Talent Profile needs to showcase their uniqueness. That uniqueness is what you will be hired for today. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

The onus of preparing your child for the world of work should not lie solely with schools and tertiary institutions.

Parents also have a significant role to play.

Bush says preparing kids for the world of work comes with recording their experiences so that one day they can collate them and use them as part of their CV.

This is important right from primary school and high school. Long before your children are actually stepping out into the world of work. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Picture: Pixabay

CVs (or as Bush calls them, Talent Profiles) have always been documents relating to adults but Bush says from primary school onwards you can start putting a Talent Profile together with your child.

You have a file where you collate school reports, big or small certificates, letters of recommendation, etc. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

According to Bush, this is a concrete and practical exercise in self-awareness and self-discovery.

You can start as early as 10 or 12 years old. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

